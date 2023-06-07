Samsung’s Galaxy S23+/Ultra now start at $825 all-time lows via Amazon (Reg. $1,000+)

New all-time lows are arriving across Samsung’s latest stable of flagship smartphones. After seeing Google steal the spotlight with a new and more affordable handset, Samsung is looking to take back the attention by offering the best prices yet across its new Galaxy S23 series handsets. The most notable of the discounts starts all of the way at the top, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB dropping to $974.99 shipped. Normally fetching the usual $1,200 MSRP, you’re now looking at $225 in savings. This not only beats the previous all-time low by $25, but is now $75 under our previous mention. The 512GB capacity is also seeing much of the same all-time low savings at $1,159.99, clocking in at $25 under our previous mention, too.

Samsung’s latest S23 Ultra flagship arrives with a similar design as previous year’s versions, just with some notable under the hood improvements. Centered around the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, there’s also a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz panel and support for the oh-so popualr S-Pen stylus that can store away in the handset. One adjustment with the screen that’ll be largely appreciated is the noticeably flatter screen curve compared to the preceding S22 Ultra. There’s also 512GB of storage, a 200MP quad camera array, and 5G connectivity. Our hands-on review also covers everything else to expect. Head below for more from

The savings are also continuing over to one of the more affordable handsets in the lineup. The Galaxy S23+ is also now on sale at Amazon, taking a step down to the mid-range price point of $824.99. If you’re noticing a trend, this is $25 under our previous mention and on top of arriving at an all-time low, is also down from the usual $1,000 going rate. Those $275 in savings deliver a feature set that isn’t quite as capable as the lead deal, but still packs more of a punch than an extra-level offering.

Resting in-between those is a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ display that comes backed by a 120Hz refresh rate. The entire Galaxy S23+ package is powered by the refreshed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which also drives the new 50MP camera array. And rounding out the package is a 4,700mAh battery for all-day usage. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look.

Last up for the collection is the Samsung Galaxy S23, which now rests at $699.99. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at $100 in savings as well as a match of the all-time low. Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphone arrives as its latest entry-level device that still arrives with flagship features in tow at the best price yet.

Today’s price cuts on the Galaxy S23 series lands just after seeing a launch promotion go live on the latest handset from Google. While we’re still waiting for pre-orders to go live for the brand’s new and very first foldable, the Google Pixel 7a is now shipping for $449 with $50 in cash savings attached. That makes the already affordable smartphone powered by Tensor G2 an even better value.

Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode; Galaxy S23 Ultra lets you capture epic content in any setting with stunning Nightography. Create crystal-clear content worth sharing with Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera — the highest camera resolution on a phone; Whether you’re posting or printing, Galaxy S23 Ultra always does the moment justice.

