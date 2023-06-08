Smartphone Accessories: AINOPE 54W USB-C/A Car Charger $7.50 (50% off), more

AINOPE Direct (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 54W USB-C/A Car Charger for $7.44 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 37FEBQ3J at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally going for $15 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at 50% off and marks the best price that we’ve tracked. For further comparison, we last saw this charger go on sale for $13.50 back in May. This ultra-compact car charger doesn’t take up a lot of room when plugged in. Being a flush mount charger, when not in use it’ll just fade into your car’s interior. However, when it does come time to charge a device, then the two ports will deliver plenty of power. The USB-C plug packs 36W of charging capability, which is enough to power a M2 MacBook Air, iPad, or your iPhone. It also delivers 15W MagSafe if you connect a compatible mount to it. Then, the USB-A port tops out at 18W which is perfect for powering other accessories like a dash camera, your Apple Watch, or even a second smartphone. The best part is that when both plugs are used at the same time, you’ll still get full speed from both outputs simultaneously.

AINOPE 54W fast USB C car adapter supporting PD 36W(Max) and QC 18W(Max) high output, can fast charge all prevailing phones at the same time. This car charger has been recognized by official USB-IF and Qualcomm and passes 15 multi-layer tests, so charging efficiency has increased by 80% and charging stability rate increased by 93% and the using durability increased by 200% so you can charge faster and safer. Promise you, offering whole Life Charging. Tiny thumb-sized body of type C car charger perfectly fits and sits snugly with most cigarette lighters, freeing up more space and providing you comfortable aesthetic. 2. The solid full Aluminum Alloy body features exquisite texture and durable lifetime, and protects your devices from over heating, over-voltage, over-current.

