BLACK+DECKER’s Workmate portable workbench with built-in vise falls to new $14 low

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench for $13.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, this workbench normally goes for $38. Today’s deal comes in at 63% off to deliver a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. As a hobbyist woodworker, one thing’s for sure: you can never have enough horizontal spaces in a workshop. This portable workbench is perfect for placing around if you just need a small surface to work from. The sturdy construction will hold up to 350 pounds, and there are also built-in wooden vise jaws. Yep, you read that right, there are wooden vise jaws here which allow you to clamp down on various objects to hold them securely when performing certain tasks. Then, whenever the work is done, the Workmate simply folds up and stores away for the next time you need it. Keep reading for more.

Honestly, when it comes to workbenches, you’ll find that today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets. Browsing Amazon shows just how good of a price it is, too. Even a single sawhorse from Craftsman, without a work surface or built-in vise, goes for $25. And, a no-name sawhorse costs $20 at Amazon. So, if you need an extra work surface in the shop, then this is your best bet.

BLACK+DECKER Workmate Portable Workbench features:

This Workmate Portable Project Center supports up to 350 lbs. thanks to its heavy-duty steel construction. Dual cranks allow you to position the wooden clamping jaws to secure objects of different sizes and shapes, and the foldable, portable design makes transport and storage incredibly easy.

