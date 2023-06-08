Madden NFL 24 brings more realism to core game mechanics like catching; pre-order now

Are you ready to dive into the world of Madden NFL 24? Well, it’s almost time. The famed game from EA Sports is set to launch on August 18 worldwide with crossplay support and feature parity across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Josh Allen becomes the first Buffalo Bills player to be on the NFL cover, and there’s also new FieldSENSE and SAPIEN technology integrated here. Ready to take to the field and win the Superbowl? Keep reading for all the details we have on Madden NFL 24 ahead of launch.

Rule the field in Madden NFL 24, launching August 18

The Madden NFL franchise has been around for as long as I can remember. I can still go back to playing it on my GameCube with Madden NFL 08. Now that I’ve dated myself, let’s get into the weeds of what all Madden NFL 24 has to offer.

Last year, the Madden NFL franchise introduced FieldSENSE, which helped 23 to become one of the best-selling games in the series’ history. This year, however, the team has added even more ways to play. There are now minigames and Superstar, with more realism in FieldSENSE as well. Pushing further, there’s more immersion and additional foundational football improvements alongside the introduction of SAPIEN technology, which “brings the game closer to what fans see from the NFL.”

Gameplay for the Madden NFL 24 game will also be universal across all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, alongside being more realistic in all aspects. There’s increased control in throwing, catching, and tackling with more body definition that “improves the fluidity of athletic motion.” For example, there’s skill-based passing, which “makes throwing and catching feel more fluid.” This comes from an overhauled catching system that ensures receivers constantly maintain their momentum when catching, helping it feel better than ever to hit a receiver in stride. Not only did catching get an overhaul, but so did blocking, ball carrier pathfinding, quarterback decision-making, and defensive back behaviors, which give you more confidence in AI teammates when playing the game.

Superstar mode returns again but, this time, with modernized versions of the famed experience in the game. You’ll go through the journey from the NFL Combine and Road to the Draft, as well as enjoy 3v3 Superstar Showdown to give you the ability to live out an NFL fantasy. There’s also Franchise mode, with added depth and the team addressed top community requests this time around with contract restructuring, trade improvements, and deeper customization, just to name a few.

You can pre-order Madden NFL 24 right now for $69.99. Current retailers include Amazon, Best Buy, and others. The game is set to release on August 18, 2023.

9to5Toys’ Take

Madden NFL is probably one of the most beloved franchises in sports history. It’s surely my favorite, though I don’t play it much anymore. The improvements made in the game, like the added realism, reworked catching mechanics, and the like, will make it even more like you’re on the field when playing.

While I probably won’t dive into the game, I know several people who will, and I can’t wait to see what they think of Madden NFL 24.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!