9to5Toys Daily: June 9, 2023 – AirTags $25, Beats Fit Pro $160, Twelve South MagSafe gear, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/06/9to5Toys-Daily-6923-11.11-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

GravaStar’s new Supernova speaker just landed on ...
Brighten your garage with two 15,000 lumen LED lights f...
Under Armour cuts extra 25% off all outlet styles just ...
Philips’ LatteGo full-auto espresso machine also ...
Bose Headphones 700 deliver some of the best ANC on the...
Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox MagSafe Wallet with li...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Father’s Day Sale tak...
An $80 discount on EGO’s Power+ 56V lawn mower is...
Load more...
Show More Comments