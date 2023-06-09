Jackery’s Explorer 1500 Pro portable power station falls to new low of $1,459 (Save $240)

Jackery first launched its new Explorer 1500 Pro power station back in January, and now one of the first discounts to date is going live. Courtesy of Amazon, the new release is on sale for only the third time at $1,459 shipped. Down from $1,699, you’re looking at $240 in savings and a new all-time low. Our last mention was back in March at $1,529, with today’s offer besting that as only the third price cut so far.

As the latest addition to the Jackery power station stable, the new Explorer 1500 Pro arrives as one of its more capable offerings that comes centered around 1,512Wh internal battery which comes backed by a wide array of ports for powering all of the gear in your camping or tailgating setup. Three full sized AC outlets are perfect for more demanding appliances, but there’s also a pair of 100W USB-C ports alongside some other slots for topping off smartphones and other gadgets. All of that comes packed into a refreshed design that you can read all about in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also seeing one of its first discounts, the even higher-end Explorer 2000 Pro is also marked down to an all-time low. Once again thanks to the on-page coupon, clipping the promo will take $450 off the usual $2,099 price tag in order to deliver a $1,649 sale price. This model packs much of the same rugged design as above, just with an even larger 2,160Wh internal battery to provide even more power into your setup. Down to a new all-time low, this is an extra $135 under our previous mention, too.

The latest from another stable is also getting in on the savings too, with Anker’s latest PowerHouse 767 power station now dropping down to the lowest we’ve ever seen. Having never sold for less, you can now lock-in $600 in savings to bring the brand’s newest release to your off-grid setup at $1,599. Sitting right between the two Jackery models above, this one pairs a massive 2,048Wh internal battery with Anker’s GaNPrime tech.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live now that we’re starting the week, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live as the spring savings are now underway.

Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro features:

The ultra solar charging, more than fast charging experience. Solar charging is reborn with a 2 hour solar charge, supporting maximum 1,400W solar power input and unbelievable 2 hour wall charge (6*200W solar panels). Get ready to explore further with Jackery Solar and more than fast. Safety is taken to the next level with intelligent BMS and 8 state-of-the art temperature sensors for accurate, safe temp control. A patented multi-duct design provides 30% improved heat dissipation efficiency, generating 100% product safety. The complete safe charging experience has arrived.

