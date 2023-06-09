Look your best on the course with Kenny Flowers golf apparel collection

Kenny Flowers has a new golf collection for summer with bold and fun prints that will have you standing out on the course and beyond. Kenny Flowers wants you to be able to go from bunker-to-beach, fairway-to-fiesta attire for you to hit your groove in. Inside this collection you can find golf sets, polos, exercise dresses, and more. Plus, there are styles for the entire family to enjoy including your kids. Pricing starts at $29 and all of the fabric features UPF 40+ sun protection, anti-odor properties, and moisture-wicking material that’s quick-drying, anti-microbial, and wrinkle-resistant. Be sure to find all of our top picks below and you will want to check out the Lily Pulitzer x Southern Tide collection here as well.

Kenny Flowers men’s golf apparel

With Father’s Day next weekend, the men’s golf collection would make a perfect gift option. One of our top picks from this line is the Master of Leisure Golf Polo. This shirt has “fun” written all over it with cocktails, beach umbrellas, golf balls, and palm trees throughout. An element that really makes Kenny Flowers polos stand out is that each piece has an Original KF Tee Holder right below the buttons, so that you’ll never lose your tee when playing a round. With over 500 reviews, this polo is rated 4.9/5 stars and priced at $88.

Another polo you will want to check out when hitting the links is the new Todos Santos Mini Golf Shirt. This classic polo will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and it has a stylish logo on the arm sleeve for a fashionable look. The athletic fit also gives you room to stay mobile and can easily be tucked into chino shorts or pants alike.

Women’s golf style

I love golf sets and Kenny Flowers has fantastic options that will have you standing out on the course. One of my personal favorite prints is the Acalpulco polo and matching skirt. I also really love that the pleats on the skirt can be worn in the front or back and the waist band is thick making it ultra flattering.

Tennis and golf dresses are all the rage this summer and The Pedregal style from the women’s collection is a standout. Designed for comfort, this style features a built in full-body black stretch lining to help you feel secure while staying active. The material is also wrinkle-resistant to stay looking nice throughout the day, and the black and white pattern is classic to wear for years to come.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!