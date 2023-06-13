Satechi’s new USB-C docking station lets your 15-inch MacBook Air drive three 4K monitors

Satechi this week is launching the latest addition to its stable of workstation gadgets, giving Mac owners another way to interface with all of their favorite peripherals. The new Triple 4K Docking Station arrives with the ability to drive three monitors at once, turning your MacBook Air into more of a desktop-worthy machine with 100W pass-through charging and some additional I/O.

Satechi debuts new Triple 4K Docking Station

Perfectly timed for the debut of Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook Air today, Satechi is out with a new companion for turning that model or any other Mac into a full workstation machine. The most notable feature of the new Triple 4K Docking Station is right in the name, with the ability to drive three monitors from a single source.

Apple’s first round of Macs with its in-house silicon arrived with some restrictions on just how many displays they could drive. The original batch of M1 machines could only power a single monitor, while even the newer M2 counterparts come limited to two. Those who want to get even more out of their machines when it comes to running a full workstation setup can now bypass those limitations entirely, thanks to the latest from Satechi.

The whole experience is centered around DisplayLink technology. So any device that supports the software will be able to take advantage of the Triple 4K Docking Station, and Satechi’s promises to drive three extra displays. It won’t be quite as seamless as standard Thunderbolt 4 docks are, but it does let you take full advantage of your MacBook for those who want to turn their portable machines into something more battle-station worthy.

To accomplish the task, there’s a robust assortment of I/O. You’ll find a 4K HDMI port for the first monitor, with the second and third displays being able to tap into either another pair of HDMI slots or DisplayPort outputs.

Satechi’s Triple 4K Docking Station does more than just drive displays, as it also packs a whole host of other ports for plugging in other gear in your setup. There’s also a pair of 5Gb/s USB 3.0 ports, which are joined by Gigabit Ethernet on the back. Around front is the USB-C host connection slot that we’ll return to in a second, as well as a secondary USB-C slot and USB 3.1 port, with a 3.5mm headphone jack thrown in for good measure too.

Returning to the host connection, Satechi is trying to ensure this can be the ultimate solution to pairing your MacBook with some external displays. The Triple 4K Docking Station also ships with a 130W power supply out of the box, which ensures you can keep accessories and your machine topped off. There’s 100W pass-through charging to your machine, ensuring this is suitable for M2 MacBook Air and more.

Now available for purchase, the new Satechi Triple 4K Docking Station debuts with a $299.99 price tag. It’s shipping now direct from Satechi’s own online storefront too.

Satechi’s new release isn’t debuting with a specific launch discount, but it is eligible for the brand’s ongoing Dad’s and Grad’s sale. We previously broke down what to expect from this promotion in our coverage from last week, which is worth a look for a better idea of how you can lock in the savings on Satechi’s latest – or any of its other gear for that matter.

