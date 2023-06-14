Smartphone Accessories: mophie 20W GaN USB-C Charger $8.50 (66% off), more

Amazon is offering the mophie 20W GaN USB-C Charger for $8.49 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $25 at Amazon, this charger just started to fall in price at the beginning of June until it hit $17. Then, today’s on-page coupon takes an additional 50% off the previous best price, delivering a new all-time low and a total of 66% from its original price. Perfect for powering your iPhone setup, this charger delivers 20W over USB-C in a compact form factor. The GaN tech inside allowed mophie to make this charger have a small overall size with the plug itself folding into the body, which lets you easily toss the charger into a purse, backpack, or even pocket when you leave the house. Plus, 20W is enough to deliver fast charging with a USB-C to Lightning cable, 15W with a connected MagSafe puck, and can even top off your iPad as well.

20W of Fast Charging with USB-C PD The speedport 20 delivers up to 20W of fast charging power to your portable device. It can charge an iPhone 13 from 0-50% in 30 minutes.** Gallium Nitride (GaN) TechnologyGaN technology is having a huge impact on 5G equipment and superfast charging. Gallium nitride can sustain a higher voltage than traditional silicone parts and enable currents to run faster. Now you can get faster power in a smaller charger. Up to 20W of Fast Charging with USB-C PD. Delivers up to 20W of power to charge your portable device. Gallium nitride can sustain a higher voltage and enable currents to run faster. The speedport 20 is significantly smaller and more compact than typical, non-GAN chargers. Tested by third party labs and meets applicable regulatory safety and technology certifications and requirements. The speedport 20’s casing is made with post-consumer recycled plastics.

