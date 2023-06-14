Smartphone Accessories: mophie 20W GaN USB-C Charger $8.50 (66% off), more

Amazon is offering the mophie 20W GaN USB-C Charger for $8.49 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $25 at Amazon, this charger just started to fall in price at the beginning of June until it hit $17. Then, today’s on-page coupon takes an additional 50% off the previous best price, delivering a new all-time low and a total of 66% from its original price. Perfect for powering your iPhone setup, this charger delivers 20W over USB-C in a compact form factor. The GaN tech inside allowed mophie to make this charger have a small overall size with the plug itself folding into the body, which lets you easily toss the charger into a purse, backpack, or even pocket when you leave the house. Plus, 20W is enough to deliver fast charging with a USB-C to Lightning cable, 15W with a connected MagSafe puck, and can even top off your iPad as well.
More smartphone accessories:
- Journey launches ‘first-ever’ vegan leather MagSafe wallet and kickstand today at 20% off
- Add some leather stylings to your iPhone 14 with Apple’s official MagSafe cases from $51
- 3-in-1 Wireless iPhone/Apple Watch/AirPods Charger: $20 (Reg. $56) | Amazon
- Amazon knocks nearly 30% off its multi-platform Luna wireless controller, now $50 (Reg. $70)
- Pixel Watch brings Google’s first fitness tracking experience to your wrist at $300 (Save $50)
- Belkin’s 3-in-1 MagSafe Pad with Apple Watch Fast Charger hits $121 Amazon low (Reg. $150)
- iPhone/Android Stand: $6 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- w/ code 50913OKS
- Amazon’s all-new Echo Buds with 20-hour battery and Alexa back to $40 all-time low
- Sony’s unique LinkBuds/S adapt audio to your surroundings at $128 each (Reg. $178+)
- Weilisi Rechargeable LED Selfie/Camera Light: $14 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon and code 6HM3ROQG
- Skullcandy’s Dime 2 true wireless earbuds are now even more affordable at $23 (Reg. $30)
- iOttie’s just-released iPhone 14 MagSafe car chargers fall to new lows from $34 (Reg. $40+)
- UGREEN 7.5W MagSafe 2-in-1 Charging Station: $32 (Reg. $46) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- VOLTME 7.5W MagSafe 5,000mAh Battery Pack: $32 (Reg. $37) | Amazon
- AirPods Max didn’t get the WWDC refresh everyone hoped, now $99 off on Amazon at $450
- UGREEN 30W USB-C Car Charger: $12.50 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Belkin’s iPhone 14 MagSafe Mount complements Continuity Camera for Mac and Apple TV at $25
- OtterBox Symmetry Series iPhone 13 Pro Case Enigma: $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- ESR’s MagSafe power bank doubles as a wallet and stand at $50 low (Save $16)
- LISEN 4-in-1 MagSafe Car Phone Mount: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon and code 30RJM4YU
20W of Fast Charging with USB-C PD The speedport 20 delivers up to 20W of fast charging power to your portable device. It can charge an iPhone 13 from 0-50% in 30 minutes.** Gallium Nitride (GaN) TechnologyGaN technology is having a huge impact on 5G equipment and superfast charging. Gallium nitride can sustain a higher voltage than traditional silicone parts and enable currents to run faster. Now you can get faster power in a smaller charger.
Up to 20W of Fast Charging with USB-C PD. Delivers up to 20W of power to charge your portable device. Gallium nitride can sustain a higher voltage and enable currents to run faster. The speedport 20 is significantly smaller and more compact than typical, non-GAN chargers. Tested by third party labs and meets applicable regulatory safety and technology certifications and requirements. The speedport 20’s casing is made with post-consumer recycled plastics.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!