Segway Transformers GT2 electric SuperScooter now $700 off alongside Bumblebee GoKart PRO at $1,900

Last fall, Segway teamed up with Hasbro to begin launching a series of Transformers-inspired electric vehicles. Today we’re seeing the latest release go on sale, with the Segway Transformers GT2 SuperScooter dropping down to $3,299.99 shipped courtesy of Amazon. Today’s discount arrives as only the second chance to save since launching earlier in the year. It’s down from the usual $4,000 price tag, beating the last discount by an extra $200, and marking a new all-time low for the GT2 SuperScooter across the board at $700 off.

Segway’s new SuperScooter GT2 arrives centered around a more capable design with 6,000W 2-wheel drive motor system. There’s a massive 1,512Wh battery that powers the experience, which allows you to hit up to 43.5 MPH top speeds while accelerating from 0 to 30 MPH in just under 4 seconds. That pairs with a 55.9-mile range, integrated transparent OLED display in-between the handlebars, suspension system for a smoother ride, and dual hydraulic disc brakes. All of that comes wrapped in a slick gray color scheme that’s themed around Megatron. There’s some small Transformers accenting throughout, but the electric scooter largely blends in with other EVs. Head below for more.

Also joining the lineup, one of the more signature Autobots is getting in on the savings. On sale for one of the first times, the new Segway Ninebot Bumblebee Electric GoKart PRO drops to $1,899.99 shipped. Typically fetching $2,299, you’re now looking at $399 in savings to go alongside the first price cut in months. It has sold for less, with the all-time low arriving back in March at $64 under this discount. Today’s offer though is the second-best price we’ve seen to date.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a dedicated Transformers fan or not, the Ninebot GoKart PRO can handle zipping you or the kids around the block at up to 23 MPH top speeds with a 15-mile range. Its durable design can also be folded down for transportation, and pairs with other features like an electric brake, integrated headlights, and taillights. You can also detach the included Ninebot S MAX which powers the experience for a self-balancing scooter ride alongside the go kart fun. But of course this is the Transformers variant, which comes decked out in a vibrant yellow color scheme fitting for the Bumblebee inspiration.

Also getting in on the themed collaborations with our favorite Robots in Disguise, Anker just partnered with Hasbro to release a new collection of accessories. Delivering on the more than meets the eye Transformers tagline, the new Cybertronian collaboration arrives with a pair of the brand’s popular GaNPrime chargers as well as a Nebula portable projector. Everything is decked out in Optimus Prime theming to make the limited-edition debuts that are now available for purchase.

Segway Transformers GT2 SuperScooter features:

The Transformers x Segway exclusive limited series brings on new adventures that taps into the Cybertron universe and are powered by Segway’s electric vehicles. For the thrill-seekers and Transformers fans, Transformers x Segway fuses their shared spirit for fun, drive for inspiration, and dynamic experiences that are more than meets the eye.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!