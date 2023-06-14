Snow Joe 24V iON+ 13-inch cordless snow shovel sees off-season sale to new low of $50

Woot is currently offering the Snow Joe 24V iON+ 13-inch Cordless Snow Shovel Kit for $49.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, this electric snow shovel has been falling in price all year and just hit a new low of $70 at Amazon. Today’s deal comes in at $20 below that to deliver a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. However, to show just how good of an off-season deal this is, back in October, this same kit went for $176 on sale, and at that point, it was typically going for $225. So, if you’ve been waiting for the best time to pick up a snow shovel, now’s your chance when nobody else is thinking of buying one. While you might not need a snow shovel right now (hopefully), off-season deals are the best time to buy. This snow shovel has a 13-inch wide path and is powered by a 24V 5Ah battery that’s included, meaning you won’t have to worry about dragging an extension cord or dealing with gas or oil here. The 2-blade paddle auger will throw snow up to 20 feet away, and even digs out up to six inches deep at one time. Plus, the 24V battery works with other Snow Joe and Sun Joe gear you might have for summer or winter lawn care, making it a versatile buy all around. Keep reading for more.

Update 6/14 @ 4:56 PM: Amazon is now offering the WORX 40V 20-inch Cordless Snow Blower for $139.57 shipped. Down from a normal price of $300, today’s deal comes in at 53% off and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

You could always instead pick up this budget-friendly manual snow shovel on Amazon instead for $35. It clears a 20 inch wide path, which is quite a bit larger than today’s lead deal. Sure, you’ll have to put some manual work in here, but it’s also $15 less than the Snow Joe model above. It’s even lighter, easier to use, and never needs to be recharged.

Something else that would be useful both in the summer and winter is this smokeless fire pit that’s on sale for $100 right now. Perfect for keeping the family warm in the winter and making a great bonfire area in the summer, you’re saving $160 from its normal going rate and also enjoying a new all-time low here.

Snow Joe 24-Volt Cordless Snow Shovel features:

Introducing the ultimate grab-n-go cordless snow-busting tool: 24V-SS13-XR from SNOW JOE. Combining innovation and functionality, SNOW JOE provides an easy, convenient and cordless solution to get snow out of your way this winter. Powered by SNOW JOE’s exclusive iON+ 24-Volt lithium-ion battery system. The light choice is the right choice with SNOW JOE! Weighing less than 13.5 lbs, 24V-SS13-XR blasts through up to 300 lbs of snow per minute while the dual-handle design eliminates the need to bend and strain, maximizing user comfort and ease of use.

