Belkin makes one of the only video doorbells on the market with HomeKit Secure Video, now $168 (Reg. $250)

The best price yet is now arriving on one of the few HomeKit video doorbells on the market. Amazon now offers the Wemo Smart Video Doorbell with HomeKit Secure Video for $168.29 shipped. Down from $250, you’re looking at a new all-time low at 33% off. This is the first chance to save in months, since back in February where it fell down to $195. Having just launched about a year ago, this Wemo smart doorbell is one of the first options on the market outfitted with HomeKit Secure Video support, but there’s more to the story than just integration with Apple’s smart home system. It also sports a 4MP camera sensor that is backed by a 178-degree field of view for delivering 1080p feeds into the Home app. The dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity is a nice touch for making sure that it can still get service out on the porch, and the IP55 weather-resistance helps it stand up to the elements. Our launch coverage gives you a better idea of what to expect if you’re not sold, as well.

As far as alternatives on the market go, there really aren’t all too many video doorbells that land with HomeKit out of the box. The only model we can really recommend over the Wemo offering above would be the Logitech Circle View, but even that is more expensive at $200. So if you’re in the market for a new addition to your Siri setup, going with Belkin’s smart home brand is your best bet and best value.

The new work week is now over halfway over, and with Thursday now here is delivering a fresh assortment of price cuts across upgrades for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup. Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find some other ambient upgrades to your space alongside more practical solutions to arming the front door with some extra security and more.

Wemo Smart Video Doorbell features:

Pairing exclusively with Apple HomeKit Secure Video, the Wemo door bell camera offers an easy and convenient way to safely monitor your home, and speak with visitors from anywhere. The Wemo Smart Video Doorbell is the ultimate home security camera, offering an incredibly wide field of view and crystal clear HD video, you’ll always know who is knocking on your door. The Field of View measures 178° vertical x 140° horizontal x 223° diagonal.

