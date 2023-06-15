LEGO slated to release a massive 5,261-piece Avengers Tower set in November with 22 minifigs

For the past few years, the LEGO Group has launched a massive new Marvel set each year, themed around some of the more iconic buildings in the MCU and beyond. Today, 9to5Toys can officially report that this year that series of kits will continue with its largest addition yet. Arriving on Black Friday, the LEGO Avengers Tower will launch with over 5,200 pieces.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

Everything to know about the upcoming LEGO Avengers Tower

There have been reports for the past few months that the LEGO Group was planning its most ambitious Marvel set to date, and today we can actually confirm the rumors. Mark your calendars for November, as we’ll be seeing a massive new addition to the superheroes catalog land just in time for Christmas.

The new LEGO Avengers Tower will arrive as set number 76269 and will be the latest building from the Marvel universe to get the brick-built treatment. It’ll feature the same baseplate system that we’ve come to expect from not just the previous Daily Bugle and Sanctum Sanctorum but also the annual modular building series.

As for how it’ll stack up, there’s going to be a massive 5,261 bricks included in the packaging. For comparison, last year’s Sanctum was around 2,700 bricks, and the Daily Bugle before that was 3,700. So this really is going to tower above them. We don’t quite know how tall the LEGO Avengers Tower will be, but you can expect it to be at least 32 inches tall, similar to the Spider-Man skyscraper from 2021.

The build will continue to be based specifically around the MCU, though there isn’t an exact movie that set number 76269 will reference. It’ll be a nice mix of several films in the franchise, including both the original Avengers and its sequel, Age of Ultron. That’s not only reflected in the minifigures – which we’ll get to in a second – but also in the different details and references scattered throughout the model. There’s to be a full interior with easter eggs from various MCU movies.

On the minifigure front, the LEGO Group also plans to include just about every character you’d want from an Avengers Tower. As of now, we can confirm that there will be at least 22 minifigures making the cut. As for where to start, you’ll first take a look at the new minifigures that’ll launch as exclusives to the upcoming set.

There’s going to be a pair of new Iron Man suits, as well as a refreshed Hulk BigFig. Vision, Falcon, Wasp, Hawkeye, and Helen Cho will be getting some love with new versions too. And to complete the Age of Ultron theming, Ultron himself will be getting a new version that includes an updated head mold. Oh, and we can’t forget the Antman microfigure that’s expected to be a tad different than we’ve seen before.

As far as minifigures we’ve seen before, many of the Avengers are being reused from previous kits. Tony Stark, Thor, and Captain America will all be reprising previous designs, as will be the case with Black Widow, War Machine, Scarlet Witch, Pepper Pots, Nick Fury, and Wong. There are also four of the Chitauri soldiers we’ve seen time and time again from the LEGO MCU sets.

The previous two LEGO MCU sets of this caliber, the Daily Bugle and Sanctum Sanctorum, included 25 and 9 minifigures each, respectively.

Launching ahead of the holidays in November

All of that brings us to the price. Being the most ambitious LEGO Marvel set to date also means that the upcoming Avengers Tower will be one of the most expensive kits ever. LEGO set number 76269 will debut with a $524.99 price tag as an exclusive to LEGO Shop Online and physical retail locations.

You’ll be able to bring it to your collection on November 24, making the LEGO Avengers Tower this year’s big set to be had on Black Friday. We’ll continue to share information about the coming set as it arrives, so be sure to stay locked to 9to5Toys for all of the information.

See more At $525, will you be hoping to buy the Avengers Tower? — TidBricks (@TidBricks) June 15, 2023

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!