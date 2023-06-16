Razor’s electric-powered kids 4-wheeler lets your young ones ride off-road at $960 (Save $240)

Amazon is offering the Razor Dirt Quad 36V Electric Kids 4-wheeler on sale for $959.99 shipped. Today’s deal delivers $240 in savings, shaves 20% off the normal going rate for most of the year, and marks the second-best price of 2023 so far. In fact, this is the first price drop that we’ve seen at Amazon since back in February when it went for the 2023 low price of $807. This off-road rider is perfect for teenagers to ride around the yard this summer. The battery will last up to 68 minutes per charge, and it can even ride at up to 9 MPH. The twist-grip throttle is easy to use and there are rear disc brakes to slow you down as well. With a front brush bar, rear suspension, and large frame, this 4-wheeler will let your young ones rip around the yard this summer. Plus, being battery-powered, there’s no gas or oil here which makes it eco-friendly as well. Keep reading for more.

Be sure your rider stays safe when outside enjoying his or her new electric e-wheeler. You’ll want to consider picking up this kids motocross/off road dirt bike helmet, goggles, and gloves which are built to withstand DOT safety specifications. Coming in at $46 on Amazon, this is something all dirt bike riders should have on hand to stay safe when enjoying their new outdoor riding toy.

Don’t forget about the deal that we found earlier this week on Segway’s Transformers GT2 electric SuperScooter and Bumblebee GoKart PRO that are on sale at up to $700 off. Leading the way is the Bumblebee GoKart PRO, which is down to $1,900 from its typical $2,299 list price. Then, you’ve got the GT2 electric SuperScooter on sale for $3,300, while it normally goes for $4,000. Then, swing by our Green Deals guide for other great ways to save.

Razor Dirt Quad Electric 4-wheeler features:

Steel wheels with front and rear specific (size and tread) pneumatic tires and fully active rear suspension deliver a smooth ride. Dirt Quad 500’s authentic-styling and larger frame also make it easy for older riders (ages 14+) to tackle rugged terrain in their way.

