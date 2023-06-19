Outfit your iPhone 14/Plus/Pro with an official MagSafe clear case at $37.50 (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now offering the best prices of the year on Apple’s official iPhone 14 series Clear MagSafe Cases. Across three of the handsets in Apple’s latest stable, pricing now lands at $37.49 shipped. Detailed below, each of the covers are now dropping in price from the usual $49 going rates in order to land at new 2023 lows. This is matching the best price ever for only the third time, and for the first occasion since back in December of last year. Designed to show off the look of your handset while still adding some protection into the mix, Apple’s official cases blend a clear polycarbonate with the ability to fend off drops and other damage as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Alongside just protecting your device, it’ll let you take full advantage of MagSafe accessories with integrated magnets and all of the usual Apple quality to refresh the look of your device.

Official MagSafe clear cases on sale:

While Apple’s in-house covers are easily some of our favorite clear cases with MagSafe on the market, these aren’t the most affordable options out there. This popular alternative from ESR sells for just $18 and delivers much of the same overall design for over half the price. It’s not going to be quite as premium, but will still let you show off the look of your handset for less cash.

Then as the new work week kicks off today, all of the other best discounts up for grabs right now are in our Apple guide.

iPhone 14 MagSafe Clear Case features:

Thin, light, and easy to grip — this Apple-designed case shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 14 while providing extra protection. Crafted with a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, the case fits right over the buttons for easy use. On the surface, a scratch-resistant coating has been applied to both the interior and exterior. And all materials and coatings are optimized to prevent yellowing over time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!