Elgato Cam Link 4K delivers 4K30 or 1080p60 HDMI to your PC at $87, one of its best prices yet

Amazon is offering the Elgato Cam Link 4K HDMI Capture Card for $86.99 shipped. Normally retailing for $100 lately, you’ll find that today’s deal comes in at $13 off and also marks the best price we’ve seen all-time outside of an extremely short drop to $85. Our previous mention was back in March at $100, and we’ve seen it as low as $91 in the past, but that was back in 2021. Perfect for upgrading your streaming setup, the Cam Link 4K packs the ability to bring 4K30 or 1080p60 video feeds into your computer. Designed for converting your HDMI camera into a webcam of sorts, Cam Link 4K actually is recognized by Windows or macOS as a webcam which makes it easy to integrate with your favorite apps. Ranging from OBS to StreamLabs or even Zoom/Teams, this is a great way to give upgraded visuals to your computer setup. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider instead the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini Capture Card. Sure, it doesn’t pull 4K30 footage into your computer, but at 1080p60, you’ll find it’s more than adequate for live streaming and meetings. Plus, at just $70, it’s another $15 below today’s deal, leaving extra cash in your wallet.

Don’t forget to check out the Skytech Ryzen 5/RTX 3060 gaming desktop that’s on sale for $899 right now at Amazon. Coming in at a new all-time low for this specific system, you’ll find this is a solid option for your gaming and streaming setup. The RTX 3060 packs NVENC encoding which means you can game and stream on the same system without losing performance. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on setup upgrades.

Elgato Cam Link 4K features:

With Cam Link 4K, use your DSLR, camcorder or action cam as a professional webcam on your PC or Mac. Stream or record in stunning 1080p60 quality or even 4K at 30 fps. And broadcast live via any platform in no time thanks to ultra-low latency technology. Say goodbye to maxing out your memory card mid-shoot or discovering shoddy shots while editing. When recording with Cam Link 4K, all content is stored directly on your hard drive while real-time, full-screen feedback lets you polish scenes on the spot. Your camera has never felt more powerful.

