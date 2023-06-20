JBL’s Wind2 Bluetooth speaker with radio and included bike mount now just $25 (Reg. $60+)

Woot is now offering the JBL Wind 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker and FM Radio for $24.95 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Regularly $80 and currently going for $60 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we find by a long shot. Today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is a unique model in the popular JBL Bluetooth speaker lineup for a couple reasons. Not only does it have a built-in FM radio transmitter, it also ships with a bicycle handlebar mount and can be used a traditional speaker elsewhere as well. The typical Bluetooth connectivity from your phone is joined by up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge and it even features a small LCD display with radio station details and the like. That carabiner clip you see above is included as well. More details below.

There are some other speakers that comes with straps for your bike, like the Avantree Cyclone or the Tribit StormBox Micro 2, but you’re not going to get one of those for $25. All things considered you’ll be lucky to find a brand name option for less than that, with or without the bike strap. But one of the most popular budget-friendly Bluetooth speakers, the OontZ Angle Solo, can be had for $20 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. Just don’t expect to strap it to your bike without getting particularly industrious.

For something larger and a little bit more flashy for your summer get togethers and beyond, check out the ongoing price drop on JBL’s latest eye-catching Pulse 5 speaker. We are big fans of this one after going hands-on and it is still sitting at the lowest price we have tracked since release with a $50 price drop down to $200 shipped at Amazon. Get a closer look at its 360-degree light show right here.

JBL Wind 2 Speaker features:

JBL WIND 2 is portable speaker to be your music on the go, including on two wheels! With battery up 10 hours, it’s IPX7 waterproof so you can keep listening rain or shine. Take your favorite stations wherever the day takes you, with station information on the scrolling LCD screen. Designed for any use including backpacking or bicycling, the included carabiner and bicycle bar mounter give you endless possibilities.

