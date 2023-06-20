Stay juiced up with OtterBox’s 5,000mAh MagSafe battery pack at $38 (Reg. $70)

While you’ll still find the 3,000mAh model down at $25, Amazon is now offering the 5,000mAh OtterBox Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe down at $38.16 shipped. Regularly $70 directly from OtterBox where it is on sale for $63, this is 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon at within about $4 of the all-time low. Delivering 7.5W of charging power directly snapped to the back of your Phone 12, 13, or 14 series device, it is a quick and simple way to juice up your smartphone on the go. Power LEDs indicate remaining charge, MagSafe passthrough charging, subtle Otterbox branding along the back, and its usual limited lifetime warranty are all in place here. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, the 3K model that drops the battery capacity down is a more affordable option right now. You can land this one at $25 or about $13 under the price of our lead deal for a generally similar experience. The main difference here is the MagSafe power passthrough charging of the internal battery you only get on the 5K variant (mentioned above).

Prefer to take the first-party route? The Apple MagSafe battery pack is certainly going to cost you more than the OtterBox model, but it does carry an Apple design and when it is plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. Get a closer look at this deal while the price is still right and check out more of our ongoing MagSafe gear deals right here.

OtterBox 5K MagSafe Wireless Power Bank features:

Seamless interaction with iPhones with MagSafe , strong magnetic alignment and attachment.

Slim, sleek design for 7.5W wireless charging output anywhere, portable, magnetic 5k mAh battery extends the life of your phone.

LED power indicators display charge status and battery life, dual direction USB-C port enables use as a standalone power bank.

Durable design engineered with trusted drop protection.

Includes OtterBox’s Limited Lifetime warranty, see website for details.

