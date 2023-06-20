ROCCAT’s first wireless keyboard, the Vulcan II Mini Air, turns itself off when you walk away

Today, ROCCAT is introducing its first-ever wireless keyboard with the Vulcan II Mini Air. Coming in at a 65% form factor, you’ll find both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connectivity here, as well as factory-prelubricated TITAN II optical switches and even a built-in proximity sensor. All of this combines to make a pretty interesting gaming keyboard, which it should be, given the price. Ready to find out all the ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini Air has to offer? Head below, where we unpack all the details.

ROCCAT’s new Vulcan II Mini Air keyboard turns itself off when you walk away

If you’re looking for a premium wireless gaming keyboard for your PC, then the ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini Air is a solid choice all around. As ROCCAT’s first-ever wireless gaming keyboard, the Vulcan II Mini Air is packed full of features, including some we don’t typically see. Leading the way is the “first optical keyboard” that has a built-in proximity sensor, which detects when you step away from the desk. This, paired with ROCCAT’s Swarm software, turns the keyboard off when you’re not there to help extend battery life beyond what we typically see in wireless gaming keyboards.

Continuing on, you’ll find that it supports a 2.4GHz Stellar Wireless dongle for when you’re at home and has three Bluetooth profiles for whenever you’re away from home. Yep, three. This means that you can pair it with your laptop, tablet, and even smartphone to use the keyboard when not paired to the 2.4GHz dongle. Of course, it also functions plugged in, too, should that need come up.

With ROCCAT’s red linear TITAN II optical switches, you’ll find that this keyboard feels great, is precise, and is ready for rapid keystrokes. The switches work with third-party keycaps and even come factory-lubricated for “ultra-smooth actuations.” Rated for up to 150 million keystrokes and having a transparent housing for better RGB lighting, the Vulcan II Mini Air is ready for anything you throw at it.

Onboard storage allows for up to five custom profiles, which hold RGB lighting patterns, key reassignment, and more, so you can switch between settings on the fly without dedicated software. And all of this comes in either an Ash Black or Arctic White colorway.

Coming in at $179.99, the ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini Air is a premium gaming keyboard, but the features match the price in most regards. The inclusion of the proximity sensor is a nice touch, especially when you’re gaming away from home. And ROCCAT says that the Vulcan II Mini Air will last up to 30 hours of continuous use with full RGB lighting and up to 750 hours thanks to the proximity sensor when used for just a few hours per day with the lighting disabled. The ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini Air is available to pre-order now and will begin shipping on July 19.

9to5Toys’ Take

ROCCAT’s new Vulcan II Mini Air keyboard looks pretty great, all things considered. I love the style, the 65% build, and the fact that it has so many Bluetooth profiles to choose from. Another great inclusion, I think, is the proximity sensor. This is something that I feel like every wireless keyboard should include to help prolong battery life.

However, where I feel that ROCCAT could have done a little better is with the switches. The red linear optical switches are nice for those who aren’t after a click, but seeing this keyboard ship with hot-swappable slots for switches would have been much nicer. At this point in time, for nearly $200, I like to see the ability to change out switches should one fail or even if I just change my taste in the future. Having to buy an entire new keyboard just to get different switches isn’t easy after dropping almost $200 on one, and that’s something I really think ROCCAT could have capitalized on here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!