Amazfit focuses on runners with Cheetah series smartwatch that has ultraprecise GPS tracking

Today, Amazfit, a leading smartwatch manufacturer, is launching two new running-focused fitness trackers with its latest Cheetah lineup. Packed with “industry-leading GPS technology” as well as AI coaching, the Cheetah series from Amazfit is perfect for runners and walkers alike. You’ll find extreme positioning accuracy here, as well as an AI assistant that will help train you in your runs and answer workout questions through a generative AI with a large language model. Ready to hit the trail this summer with Amazfit’s latest wearable? Keep reading for everything we know about the new Cheetah Pro and Cheetah (Round) from Amazfit.

Amazfit leverages new GPS and AI tech for Cheetah wearables

The Cheetah series of wearables from Amazfit is the brand’s first dedicated running smartwatches. Typically, Amazfit focuses on a multisport application, but with the Cheetah, the focus is on running specifically using new technology in the process.

You’ll find that the Cheetah series offers some of the most accurate GPS functionality in Amazfit’s smartwatches. This comes from its proprietary dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna, which is up to 99.5%, as accurate as “a professional gold standard GPS locator.” This is dubbed MaxTrack, which reduces multipath interference caused by some environmental factors, like tall buildings, high trees, or cloudy skies. The Zepp app that’s used by Amazfit will allow you to import a route file and color offline map to your planned activity area, which lets you precisely navigate from your wrist instead of a smartphone. MaxTrack also utilizes both L1 and L5 satellite signals and supports six satellite systems to ensure that, no matter where you are, you’ll be covered.

Now, for the AI-powered Zepp Coach, you’ll find that this adds a new dimension for runners to enjoy. With the AI coach, you can choose to generate targeted running plans aimed at specific training for various race types, as well as use your unique characteristics and ambitions for that training session. The AI-generated running plan adjusts itself week to week based on your current performance and condition, just like a personal trainer would. This is different from many existing systems as normally you’re given a rigid goal, while the Amazfit Cheetah will tailor it to how your specific progress is going on. There’s also a Zepp Coach AI Chat feature in the app, which allows you to ask natural language descriptions and inputs via voice or text and get easy-to-understand answers to sports-related questions.

Now, onto the rest of the hardware, you’ll find that both the Amazfit Cheetah Pro and Cheetah (Round) offer HD AMOLED displays that can reach up to 1,000 nits of brightness, making it perfect for looking at in direct sunlight. The frame is fiber-reinforced to make it durable yet lightweight, and there are buttons and an operation crown as well to ensure you have the easiest access to the smartwatches function. The Cheetah Pro adds a titanium alloy bezel into the mix, too, which gives increased durability and a touch of class. You’ll also get up to 14 days of battery life per charge, built-in sleep monitoring and heart rate tracking, as well as Alexa here to round things out.

You can purchase the Amazfit Cheetah (Round) for $229.99 and the Cheetah Pro for $299.99. Both units are shipping now.

9to5Toys’ Take

It’s nice to see Amazfit launching more than just traditional smartwatches. The Cheetah looks to be pretty feature-packed, and if you can live without the titanium alloy bezel, then the normal Cheetah (Round) is even fairly affordable, given how much it can do.

The integration with AI is also pretty great. The fact that your smartwatch and app will now tailor not just the starting workout but also your following fitness plan to your specific abilities as you progress is pretty great. My wife and I started walking the neighborhood recently, and it’s awesome to see how our progress has grown from barely being able to do a half mile to now easily doing a mile and being ready for more, so having something like this would be great to help tailor our workouts as our stamina grows.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!