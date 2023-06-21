Get Apple’s official MagSafe charger ready for StandBy with this elago stand at $19

elago’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MS1 MagSafe Charging Stand for $18.89 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $22 or more, today’s offer is only the second discount we’ve seen this year. It’s a new 2023 low at $1 under our previous mention, too. Comprised of a premium silicone so as not to scratch your device, this stand has a cone-shaped design that’ll turn your existing MagSafe charger into a more desk or nightstand-friendly dock. Its compatible with all of Apple’s latest iPhone 14 devices as well as 12 and 13 series handsets, and is a great way to keep tabs on notifications and the like while charging on top of all the newfound StandBy features in iOS 17. You can get a closer look at what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review of elago’s similar MS2 stand. Then head below for more.

A perfect companion to the elago stand above, you’re going to need one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers to put it to use. Luckily, they’re on sale right now and dropping to one of the best prices of the year. Now down to $31 at Amazon, you’re completing the package on the lead deal for far less than retail, making for a compelling nightstand or desk upgrade.

Elsewhere in the magnetic charging stand world, the savings this week are all about the brand’s latest 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 chargers. Arriving as the perfect iPhone 14 companions for taking full advantage of Apple’s new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17, two of the new offerings are on sale for some of the best prices yet starting at $110.

elago MS1 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

Elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with magsafe! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms1 stand – the perfect desktop stand for any situation! Great for personal use or a gift for anyone with a phone compatible with magsafe charger. Compatible with iphone 12 models.

