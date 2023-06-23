Nike Summer Event takes an extra 20% off running shoes, apparel, more from $10

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
50% off + 20% off
a pair of sneakers

Nike is currently offering an extra 20% off select styles when you apply promo code SUMMER at checkout. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on all orders. Boost your summer workouts with the men’s SuperRep Go 3 Flyknit Next Nature Shoes that are currently marked down to just $53 and originally sold for $100. These shoes are available in twelve color options and were designed to wrap your foot in 360 degrees of comfort and support. They can be worn indoors or outdoors and feature responsive cushioning for high-impact training. Better yet, they are so lightweight and flexible, which makes them highly packable for traveling with. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out Lululemon’s new markdowns here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nike

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Withings’ Body+ Wi-Fi smart scale syncs wirelessl...
9to5Toys Daily: June 23, 2023 – M2 Pro MacBook Pro $2...
Organize your Apple Siri and Alexa Remotes in elagoR...
Belkin’s travel-ready 20W BoostCharge USB-C Wall ...
Smartphone Accessories: Momax 7.5W Transparent MagSafe ...
Second-best prices of the year land on HomeKit smart pl...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Tempest, ATOM RPG...
New 3D embossed HORI Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch case land...
Load more...
Show More Comments