Rare deal drops Rachio’s 12-zone Wi-Fi smart sprinkler controller to new low of $125

For the next three days, Woot is offering the Rachio 3 12-zone Wi-Fi Smart Sprinkler Controller for $124.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. You’d typically spend $200 for this same sprinkler controller at Costco, and overall, this is a pretty rare discount. We often see the 8- and 16-zone controllers drop in price, with the last sale being back in May at $128 for the 8-zone model. The Rachio 3 takes just about any sprinkler system and makes it smart, adding compatibility with most of the modern smart home platforms, including Alexa and Assistant. You’ll also be able to check in on, change settings, and start watering from a mobile app as well. Rachio doesn’t just bring voice control to your sprinkler system, but also helps you save money and water. This comes from the brand’s “weather intelligence plus” which will automatically skip “unnecessary watering” thanks to rain, wind, freeze, and other skip functions. Keep reading for more.

Looking to save some cash? Opt instead for the Wyze smart sprinkler controller which can be picked up for $65 on Amazon. While it’s only good for eight zones, instead of 12 like today’s lead deal, you’ll find that the Wyze sprinkler controller still integrates with Alexa and Assistant, offering a smart experience all around. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Speaking of ways to automate your home and save cash in the process, did you see the latest Nest Smart Thermostat is on sale for just $50? Being shipped in Geek Squad Certified Refurbished condition, you’ll find this smart thermostat originally retailed for $129, and is on sale in new condition at $100 right now. Delivering a complete package, this smart thermostat not only gives you smartphone control, but also leverages smarts to automatically turn the temperature up when you leave for work to save cash during the day, then pre-conditioning the space to be cool before you get back home too.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill! Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more. Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

