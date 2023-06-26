Hisense 50- and 58-inch HDMI 2.1 U6 smart 4K Fire TVs hit 2023 lows from $300 shipped

Joining on going all-time lows on Amazon’s 2-Series models, Amazon is now offering the Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $349.99 shipped. Regularly $600, it more typically carries a $450 price tag these days and is now an additional $100 off for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the Amazon low, much like the price drop we are tracking on the smaller 50-inch variant at $299.99 shipped. These are notable options for smaller bedrooms, tighter gaming spaces, and really just for anyone looking for an affordable solution that doesn’t need all of the bells and whistles. Even still, the 60Hz refresh rate is joined by 240 motion rate tech for enhanced gaming and fast-action scenes, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, direct access to Alexa via the voice remote, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10/+, and more. Head below for additional details.

As we mentioned above, we are also now tracking the best prices ever on Amazon’s latest 2-Series entry-level models as part of its early Prime Day offerings. These models start from just $130 shipped and make for great options in the home office, kitchen, and anywhere else a smaller smart TV works best. Again, they aren’t the most featured packed models out there, but with prices like this and direct access to all of your streaming services, they are worth a look if you’re in the market for something along these lines.

On the other end of the spectrum, new all-time lows are also now live on the latest 2023 models from Samsung and LG. Delivering notable big screen options for the home entertainment center, pricing now starts from $698 with solid bonus Visa gift cards attached to the LG offerings right now. You’ll find both LED and OLED variants organized and on sale for you right here in previous roundup.

Hisense 58-inch U6 LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

Like great, but better. The 50U6HF has our exclusive ULED technologies. They boost color, contrast, brightness, motion… we could go on. It’s the TV your old TV wants to be..Image Aspect ratio:16:9

Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations brings vibrant images to life in a way non-QLED TVs can’t.

Fire TV Built-in: With Fire TV built-in, you can enjoy a world of entertainment from apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney plus, Hulu, and HBO Max. Plus, stream for free with Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more. Subscription may be required.

Peak Brightness / Full Array Local Dimming Zones: This television offers up-to-600 nits peak brightness across up to 32 local dimming zones. Above average peak brightness and local dimming are critical to correctly reproducing HDR content.

