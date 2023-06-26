Ninja’s 8-quart Foodi XL multi-cooker air fryer just hit the 2023 Amazon low at $130 (Reg. $280)

If you’re looking to get in on the all-in-one cooker game or upgrade your aging solution, Amazon is now offering the 8-quart Ninja OL601 Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Steam Fryer for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $330 and more typically in the $280 range these days, this is up to $150 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also $5 under our previous mention and the lowest we have seen at Amazon in 2023. This is a particularly versatile cooker that offers up everything from built-in air frying and steaming to pressure cooking alongside 14 presets for baking, yogurt, dehydrating, sous vide action, and more. It also stands apart from many of the other models out there with an 8-quart three-tier cooking rack system so you can make “full 3-component meals at the touch of a button.” Head below for more deals and details.

If a more traditional countertop air fryer will do the trick for your needs, this COSORI model with a 5-quart capacity is ready to handle all of your side dishes this summer and beyond with an on-page coupon knocking the total down to $83.50 shipped. You won’t get all of the bonus cooking options here, but the fries will be just as golden and crispy.

And while we are on the topic of Ninja, for today only you can scoop up the brand’s versatile specialty coffee maker that can brew full carafes and single-serve with an over ice option and a fold-away milk frother for at-home lattes and more. Get a closer look at this deal while it is $60 off the going rate and then swing by our home goods hub for more.

Ninja OL601 Foodi XL Multi-Cooker features:

Extra-large, family-sized capacity with the ability to pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp – all under one SmartLid. Slide to unlock 3 cooking modes and 14 cooking functions all under one lid. Double your cooking capacity or make 3-component full meals at the touch of a button. Prepare quicker meals with up to 70% faster cooking (vs. slow cooking), 40% faster 1-touch meals. Unlock the juiciest way to air fry, for crispy results with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying.

