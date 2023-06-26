Ninja’s carafe/single-serve coffee maker with cold brew and frother hits 2023 low at $110

Amazon is now offering the Ninja CM401 10-Cup Specialty Coffee Maker with Fold-Away Frother for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $170 and now matched at Best Buy for today only, this is $60 off the going rate and the best price we can find. You’re also looking at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year. if you’re looking for a coffee machine upgrade this summer, this is a notable option that can handle full carafe brewing as well as single-serve with no pods needed and comes equipped with a fold-away milk frother for lattes and more. It also features four brew styles including over ice for “flavorful iced coffee that’s never watered down” all summer long. Head below for more details.

If you don’t need all of the bells, whistles, and brew modes on the model above, you can still get that Ninja vibe with its CE251 brewer for less. Now selling for $80 shipped on Amazon, it features a 12-cup glass carafe for a more traditional at-home experience alongside hits of stainless steel and the additional $30 in savings. Just don’t expect to get the frother and over ice settings.

For some simple pour-over action, check out the ongoing deal we are tracking on Brim’s Smart Valve cold brew coffee maker and then head over to our home goods hub for more. Alongside the reveal of the brand new Ninja Woodfire backyard pizza oven, we are also tracking all-time lows on Cuisinart ice cream makers for after the pizza party starting from $50 shipped. All of the details you need on the latter are waiting right here.

Ninja CM401 10-Cup Specialty Coffee Maker features:

Select from one of the four, versatile brew styles: Classic, Rich, Over Ice, or Specialty Brew. Brew a super-rich coffee concentrate that you can use to create delicious lattes, macchiatos, cappuccinos, and other coffeehouse-style drinks. Brew fresh over ice for flavorful iced coffee that’s never watered down. Brew anything from a single cup or travel size to a half or full carafe in your coffee maker. 6 sizes include Cup, XL Cup, Travel Mug, Multi-Serve Travel Mug, Half Carafe & Full Carafe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!