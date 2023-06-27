iPhone 13 now starts from $540 all-time low at Woot in latest cert. refurb sale (Save $259)

If you’re on a budget to bring home one of Apple’s latest unlocked smartphones, going with a previous-generation handset is one of your best bets. Woot is really delivering on that sentiment today by marking down certified refurbished iPhone 13 from $539.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Available in one of five colors, this is down from the usual $799 price tag and marking a new all-time low. This is $259 off the MSRP while clocking in at $10 below our previous mention. It’s also the first discount since back in August.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look at how the previous-generation experience holds up these days and then head below for more.

A must-have accessory for not only keeping your iPhone 13 protected, but also looking its best, the official silicone cases from Apple wrap your device in a soft-touch and grippy finish that comes in one of several styles. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough, as well. They all start at $42 on Amazon and deliver the official accessory in one of five colors to get the perfect look with whatever style you choose on the handset itself.

And then while we’re talking about other iPhone 13 essentials, the savings this week are still all about the brand’s latest 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 chargers. Arriving as the perfect iPhone companions for taking full advantage of Apple’s new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17, two of the new offerings are on sale for some of the best prices yet starting at $110.

iPhone 13 features:

6.1″ Super Retina XDR display. 5G Superfast downloads, high-quality streaming. Cinematic mode in 1080p at 30 fps. Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 60 fps. 2X Optical zoom range. A15 Bionic chip. New 6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores. New 4-core GPU. New 16-core Neural Engine. Up to 19 hours video playback. Face ID. Ceramic Shield front. Aerospace-grade aluminum.

