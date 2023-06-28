Amazon’s latest Echo Auto transforms your car into a smart one at $35 all-time low (Reg. $55)

As part of its early Prime Day deals and joining offers on Fire tablets, Ring gear, and the all-new Echo Buds, Amazon is now offering one of the best prices ever on its latest-generation Echo Auto. Regularly $55, you can now save 36% with an early deal down at $34.99 shipped. This deal is for Prime members only. The refreshed Echo Auto features a new slimmer design to bring Alexa with you on the road. It is designed to tether your vehicle’s system to your smartphone, effectively transforming your car’s speakers into a smart audio system. Streaming music, listening to audible books, asking Alexa questions, and controlling smart home devices on your commute home are just some of the advantages here. It even has new roadside assistance features in case of emergencies. More details can be found in our launch coverage and you’ll find even more early Prime Day deals below.

Echo Auto features:

Slim design that’s easy to place in your car and 5-mic built-in so Alexa can hear you over music, A/C, or road noise. Includes a fast car charger to charge your phone on the go. Ask Alexa to stream playlists from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and more, or listen live to radio stations. Use Follow Me Music to resume media playback. Use your voice to make calls, reply to text messages, drop in on Alexa-enabled devices in your home or broadcast announcements. Binge a hot new podcast, catch up on the news, or listen to best-selling Audible books.

