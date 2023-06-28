ECOFLOW early Prime Day deals deliver up to $400 off its portable power stations from $189

The ECOFLOW portable power station early Prime Day deals start today. First up, you can now score the EF ECOFLOW 768Wh RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station for $499 shipped. Regularly $599, this is a solid $100 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $50 under the previous deal price and marks a new all-time low on this model since it hit Amazon back in late February. While there are certainly more affordable entry-level models out there, like this deal on the standard model RIVER 2 at $189 or the offer we spotted on Goal Zero’s Yeti 200X this morning, but the RIVER 2 PRO can power an entire campsite or loads of tech during power outages. The 768Wh capacity is joined an output of up to 1600W across 11 outlets including USB-C, your standard AC plugs, DC, USB-A, and more. It internal LiFePO4 battery is rated for up to 10-year of regular use and it takes only 70 minutes to full recharge with EcoFlow’s X-Stream fast charging technology using a standard AC outlet. Head below for more early Prime Day ECOFLOW deals.

Early Prime Day ECOFLOW deals

On top of the aforementioned deal we are now tracking on Goal Zero’s Yeti 200X, another interesting piece of tech for your outdoor adventures comes by way of Anker’s new battery-powered EverFrost cooler. Not only does it keep the beers and snacks cold, but it’ll also keep your tech charged up just about anywhere. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review right here.

ECOFLOW 768Wh RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station features:

Fully recharge using an AC outlet in only 70 minutes with EcoFlow’s X-Stream fast charging technology. With an output of up to 1600W, run 80% off all your appliances, even high wattage ones. With 11 outlets, from 800W AC outlets to USB-C, simultaneously charge or run all your devices without worrying about overloading. Using LFP battery cells, use and recharge RIVER 2 Pro more than 3000 times before hitting 80%. That’s almost 10 years of regular use. RIVER 2 Pro includes advanced BMS protection, monitoring voltage, current, and temperature to keep your LFP battery running for years.

