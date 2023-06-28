Pad & Quill launches biggest sale of the year for July 4th: Up to 60% off leather Apple Watch bands, wallets, more

We have seen a number of notable Pad & Quill sitewide sales this year, but the 4th of July event that is now live is easily one of the best. While we have tracked sales that, in combination with our promo codes, knock prices down into the 40% and 50% off range on select items, Pad & Quill is now offering 40% off sitewide on everything. With that and select promo codes you’ll find below, you’re looking at the best sitewide event of the year, prices that are easily rivaling Black Friday, and a great chance to scoop yourself up some gorgeous handmade leather Apple Watch bands, MacBook bags, iPhone and iPad cases, leather wallets, and more at up to 60% off. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Pad & Quill 4th of July sale – up to 60% off

Much like our previous 25% off sitewide mention at Pad & Quill, there are a couple promo codes you can apply on top of the straight up markdowns to bring the prices down even lower. And considering everything is actually now 40% off, now’s the time to jump in. Code PQ20 will work across just about everything to knock an additional 20% off, but we have noticed that code AW30 is also working on the Apple Watch Bands and some other leather goods to take as much as an additional 30% off. In other words, we highly recommend trying the AW30 code on anything you might be trying to buy and if that doesn’t go through, apply code PQ20 instead.

The combination of the sitewide markdowns and the codes above deliver new all-time lows on its latests collection of leather wallets and some of the best prices ever on a range of gorgeous Apple Watch bands, for example.

Both the Ultra Leather Straps (that work with just about all models above 42mm) and the new leather Adventure Series bands drop down to $41.95 shipped at checkout with the codes above. Regularly $100, this is nearly 60% off the going rates on some of the nicest leather straps I have ever tried out. The Adventure Series in particular is easily one of the most sumptuous and high-end band I have ever reviewed and is now hitting way above its pay grade with today’s deals. More details can be found right here.

And we mentioned above, if you’re looking for a new leather bag, iPad case, and anything else Pad & Quill makes, now’s the time to jump in.

Pad & Quill Adventure Series Apple Watch Bands:

Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be rugged and adventurous. Our new Adventure Series colors add beautiful new stylish options for your Apple Watch and Watch Ultra. Choose from Launch Pad Amber, Deep Sea Blue, or Mountain Forest Green. These unique colors will age and patina beautifully over time. This is a handsome strap built with 316L stainless steel hardware, American full-grain leathers, and crafted by artisans. We are so proud of these bands; you’ll find an initial underneath each strap. That’s the signature of the person who made your band!

