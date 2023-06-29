9to5Toys Daily: June 29, 2023 – M2 Mac mini up to $150 off, Soundcore Liberty 4 NC earbuds $80, more

Rikka Altland -

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/06/9to5Toys-Daily-62923-11.18-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s Android game and app deals: Almost Gone, ...
All-time low drops Nanoleaf’s black Shapes triang...
Juiced Bikes’ RipCurrent S e-bike with 70-mile range ...
Aquasonic’s popular electric toothbrush with 8 br...
Razer announces two new Cobra wired/wireless gaming mic...
Steam Deck goes on sale with up to 20% off from $359 at...
Satechi just launches its new Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia ...
Stay cool this summer with a regularly $100 36-inch Dre...
Load more...
Show More Comments