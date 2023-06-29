Save $50 on the Bose QuietComfort earbuds II at $249 and QC 45 headphones at $279

Amazon is now offering a chance to bring home the latest flagship listening experience from Bose at one of the best prices yet. Dropping from the usual $299 going rate, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have already become one of the go-to options out there for skipping a first-party solution from Apple or Google. Now dropping down to $249 shipped in two styles, you’re looking at $50 in savings in order to lock-in the second-best price to date. It comes within $20 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since back in December. Pricing is also matched directly from Bose, too.

The new QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. And really taking on Apple’s latest, you’ll find best-in-class ANC to go alongside adaptive listening and transparency modes. We breakdown exactly what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

Also getting in on the savings today, Amazon offers the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Bluetooth Headphones from $279 in four different styles. Normally fetching $329, this is the third-best offer of all-time that has only been beaten once this year. These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match following from the earbuds above.

First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you 3 hours of usage in a pinch.

Undercutting both of the new offerings from Bose, earlier in the month Anker showed off what to expect from its latest earbuds. The upcoming Soundcore Liberty 4 NC buds won’t launch until the end of the month, but look to easily be worth the wait. There’s ANC built right into the unique design that has a refreshed charging case with an impressive 60 hours of battery life per charge. Made even better, there’s also a $100 price tag that makes these some of the more affordable options out there.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II features:

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a sleek, versatile musical companion designed to fit you and everything you do. Engineered with pioneering CustomTune sound calibration technology, these wireless earbuds intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance to fit your ears, so you get the world’s best noise cancellation and deep, immersive sound with powerful base whether you’re at home or on the go.

