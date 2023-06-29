Monitor Prime Day package deliveries with a 50% discount on Wyze Floodlight Cam at $50

Woot is now offering the Wyze Floodlight Cam for $49.99 Prime shipped for those who don’t mind going with a refurbished offering. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $100, like you’d currently pay at Amazon for a new condition model, today’s offer lands at a new all-time low with 50% in savings attached. This is $25 under our previous mention, as well. Bringing all of Wyze’s usual budget-friendly security focus outside of your home, its recent Floodlight Cam arrives with a 1080p HD sensor that comes outfitted with a pair of 2,600-lumen LEDs to deliver on the naming scheme. It sports 270-degree motion detection which on top of turning on the lights, can also trigger the 105dB siren and send alerts to the companion smartphone app. You’ll also be able to pair the camera with the likes of Alexa and Google Assistant for expanding either smart home ecosystem. Our launch coverage details all of the other smart home security features, too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the weather-resistant design or LED floodlight features will want to check out the more affordable Wyze Cam v3 at $33 instead. You’ll benefit from much of the same smart capabilities as noted above, just with a focus that’s tailored more towards indoor usage. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review and Amazon shoppers largely agree.

Of course for everything else that’s ready to plug in with Alexa and Google Assistant, our smart home guide is the place to check. As the work week inches closer to Friday and the weekend, you’ll find some other ambient upgrades to your space alongside more practical solutions to arming the front door with some extra security and more.

Wyze Floodlight Cam features:

WYZE Floodlight cam is the ultimate Home Security device with PIR Sensor, color night vision camera, and extra-bright Lumens to stop any person, or critter in their tracks. WYZE continues to offer smart home security at an affordable option and our floodlight delivers just that. Get additional safety features with an optional cam plus subscription.

