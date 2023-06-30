Save $350 or more on Anker’s latest PowerHouse 767 GaNPrime power station from $1,649

Earlier this month, Anker launched its new Solix brand, retrofitting its existing portable power stations and solar panels into a distinct subbrand. Today, we’re seeing some discounts go live across the lineup, all of which come headlined by the PowerHouse 767 GaNPrime power station at $1,649 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Today’s offer lands at $350 off the usual $1,999 going rate. This had originally launched at $2,199, and is now landing with some extra savings to hit the second-best discount yet. It comes within $50 of the all-time low, too. Living up to its status as Anker’s most full-featured power station so far, the new PowerHouse 767 arrives centered around a massive 2,048Wh internal battery. Backed by GaNPrime charging tech, this unit can also handle dishing out 2,400W of power from its 12 different charging options. There’s notably an RC port to go alongside four full AC outlets, three USB-C outputs, USB-A, and a pair of car outlets. We breakdown what to expect in our coverage from back in December, too.

As we detailed back in December, Anker’s power station also comes supplemented with some add-on gear to help extend its battery life or just refuel away from home. Leaning into the off-grid nature, the dual 200W solar panel bundle kicks things off and is on sale for $2,499. This is down from its usual $3,099 going rate in order to deliver a new all-time low at $100 below our previous mention. Then for some extended runtime, the Anker PowerHouse 767 also comes packaged with one of the 760 Expansion Batteries for $2,599. This set would normally run you $3,299 and is also at an all-time low, beating the previous discount by an extra $100, as well. Just don’t forget to clip the on-page coupon for either of these offerings.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live now that the work week is heading into the weekend, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live as the spring savings have switch over to summer discounts.

For an even more capable power station offering, Jackery’s all-new Explorer 3000 Pro just hit the scene and is now seeing its first discount since launch. Arriving with $200 in savings, this portable power solution will have you covered with an even larger battery in reserve, but also a larger price tag to match at $2,599.

Anker PowerHouse 767 features:

With our proprietary long-lasting technology InfiniPower, combined with LiFePO4 batteries, ultra-durable electronic components, a smart temperature control system that monitors temperature up to 100 times per second, and impact-resistant structural design, Anker PowerHouse 767 is built to last over a decade, even with everyday use. Thanks to our proprietary HyperFlash technology, Anker PowerHouse 767 can be charged from 0 to 80% in just 1.4 hours. Recharge under direct sunlight within 2.5 hours using five 200W solar panels.

