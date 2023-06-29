Jackery’s all-new Explorer 3000 Pro power station sees first discount to $2,599 (Save $200)

Earlier this spring, Jackery launched one of its latest power stations. Arriving with the brand’s largest battery capacity to date, the new Explorer 3000 Pro brings all the energy you could need to your campsite, tailgate, or at-home power outage plan. Now it’s on sale for one of the first times. Courtesy of the official Jackery Amazon storefront, the new Explorer 3000 Pro is seeing its first post-launch discount to $2,599 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. This is $200 below the usual $2,799 going rate that it has sold for since launching in April. It comes within $80 of the all-time low, which was set as part of a limited pre-order offer back in March. All of that makes it the second-ever discount and the only chance to save on Amazon.

All centered around a massive 3,024kWh internal battery, this portable power station is one of the most capable on the market. Jackery backs its new Explorer 3000 Pro with a portable design that rests the battery on a pair of wheels with a fold out handle at the top for easily transporting around the campsite, or anywhere else for that matter. It can dish out 3,000W of power from one of its versatile ports, which include four full AC outlets alongside a pair of 100W USB-C ports and two USB-A slots. There’s also a 12V DC outlet as well as a larger RV hookup. Our launch coverage details everything else you should know, as well. Then head below for more.

Also seeing some savings today, anyone in the market for a truly off-grid setup will want to check out the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro instead. This bundle includes the recently-refreshed Explorer 2000 Pro alongside a single SolarSaga solar panel. It’s now down to $1,699 on Amazon after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, delivering $500 in savings along the way. Jackery’s Explorer 2000 Pro arrives as one of the brand’s most capable portable power stations yet with a 2160Wh output. Its three AC outlets come backed by dual USB-A as well as a pair of 100W USB-C ports for topping off smartphones, MacBooks, and other gadgets. So whether you’re looking for a tailgate companion through the end of the year to power heaters and the like, or just want some extra power on-hand in case of emergencies, this power station and its companion solar panel has you covered.

While not more capable than the lead deal, Jackery does have a newer solution on the market. Just revealed earlier this month, the new Explorer 2000 Plus is the brand’s first portable power station that will be making the switch over to LFP batteries. The transition carries with it a more reliable design that is also more efficient, and in this specific case, comes centered around a 2kWh internal battery. I’ve been using this power station around the apartment for the past few weeks, and have to say that I am certainly appreciating having this much power on-hand. Everything else you need to know is detailed in our launch coverage.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live now that the work week is into its second half, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live as the spring savings have switch over to summer discounts.

Though for something a bit more fun in the green energy space, an all-time low is live right now on the Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter. Dropping from its usual $800 going rate, a steep clearance discount is landing at $440.

Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro features:

With a vast 3024Wh capacity and massive 3000W power output, the power station supports 99% of appliances for a relatively long time, making it an ideal power supply for RVs, travel trailers, or home emergencies. Fully charged in 2.4H via wall outlet or solar charged in 3-4 hours with 6*200W solar panels thanks to the industry-leading solar conversion efficiency of up to 25%. Even in low light conditions, the power station can generate 50% more power using Jackery’s solar panels.

