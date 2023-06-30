Nomad’s signature iPhone 14/Plus Modern leather cases see steep discounts to $10 (Reg. $50)

Nomad makes some of our favorite cases here at 9to5Toys, and today one of its latest is down to such a low price we honestly can’t believe it. Now a better value than ever, and certainly a more compelling way to protect your iPhone 14 than some of those third-party solutions, Nomad’s signature Modern Leather iPhone 14 Case is now marked down to just $10. That’s down from the usual $50 going rate and well below our previous $35 mention. If you didn’t already guess, this is a new all-time low, too. Also getting in on the savings are iPhone 14 Plus styles, which also drop to $10 each. Multiple styles are available for each. Shipping varies per order.

Nomad’s Modern Leather case for iPhone 14 covers your handset in a premium design that still packs some protection. The full grain, sustainably sourced leather is said to develop a healthy patina over time, and as someone who has been rocking these for years, I can certainly back up that claim. Doing more than just adding some high-end stylings to your device, there’s 10-foot drop protection dual, lanyard attachment points for those who like to accessorize, and MagSafe compatibility built right in. We found these to easily be worth full price in our hands-on review from last fall, and today’s drop to $10 should make them an instant buy for iPhone 14/Plus owners looking to refresh their handset’s stylings. And the savings on the 14 Pro/Max models aren’t too shabby, either.

If you’re not rocking an iPhone 14, Nomad also has your back with some extra savings. Sure, these discounts aren’t the same deep price cuts as the $10 offering above, but you’re still scoring some of the best leather covers on the market at some of the best prices of the year. Go check out this landing page for a collection of markdowns, many of which are down to the best prices of the year. There’s 20% off a collection of covers for all of Apple’s latest devices, including the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max which aren’t getting in on the price cuts above to $10.

Nomad’s Sport Case on the other hand brings a different take on protection to your iPhone 14 series handset that comes centered around a minimalist, high-gloss, hardshell backplate. Paired with a grippy TPE bumper around the edges, this case provides 6-foot drop protection on top of aluminum buttons and integrated MagSafe support that you can read all about in our review. It too is getting in on the savings today courtesy of Nomad, with each of the different designs for iPhone 14 and 14 Plus dropping down to as low as $10. That’s down from $40 and also matching the best price of the year. Much like the leather stylings, you’ll find at least 20% in savings on the iPhone 14 Pro/Max styles, if not even steeper savings for the iPhone 14/Plus models.

Modern Leather iPhone 14 Case features:

Modern Leather Case stylishly elevates the look and feel of your iPhone while offering rugged protection. Built with full grain, sustainably sourced leather, Modern Leather Case will patina with time to develop a finish unique to you.

