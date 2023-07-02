Bundle OnePlus 11 5G with the just-released OnePlus Pad at $940 (Save $240)

Last month, OnePlus launched its first-ever tablet in the form of the OnePlus Pad, and today a rare chance to save is landing. As the company loves to do, right now you can bundle two of the latest releases to save $240. The new OnePlus 11 5G comes bundled with the OnePlus Pad for $939.99 shipped when both are added to your cart. Today’s offer lands officially as a chance to save 50% on the tablet when you buy the latest Android handset, but does just equate to saving $240 on the bundle. This is down from the usual $1,180 combined value, too, and delivering a new all-time low.

Everything with the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is no where to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package you can read all about in our launch coverage over at 9to5Google. Head below for more.

The new OnePlus Pad has been deemed a pretty good Android tablet by our friends over at 9to5Google, and now it’s seeing the first chance to save. In addition to the OnePlus 11 above, this bundle gets you the brand’s latest debut which comes centered around an 11.61-inch panel with 144Hz refresh rate. It’s all powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, which for all intents and purposes is comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that many of you will actually be familar with. It comes backed by 128GB of SSD storage, as well as 8GB of memory.

Making the value of the lead deal even better, you can also score some steep savings by adding the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 into the picture. Adding another $40 onto the smartphone, either with or without the OnePlus Pad, means you can drop the usual $180 price tag of the company’s latest earbuds lower than ever before. These just launched earlier in the year, too, rocking 11mm dynamic drivers alongside a new Audio ID feature for personalized listening that complements all of the other features like Spatial Audio you can dive into in our launch coverage.

If you’re only going to settle for upgrading to a folding smartphone experience, OnePlus doesn’t have an option to cover you just yet. Samsung, however, makes one of the most popular foldables on the market, with its Galaxy Z Fold 4 delivering one of the best values on the market right now that it’s marked down to $1,350. Then just make sure to check out all of the week’s best app and game deals on the Android front as the July 4th savings go live.

OnePlus 11 5G features:

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is the most advanced chipset for Android devices, with increased CPU and GPU performance. Integrated AI processes improve background app usage, delivering increased multitasking abilities. The OnePlus 11 5G features a triple camera system, co-developed with Hasselblad – a primary 50MP sensor, a 48MP Ultra-Wide sensor, and 32MP Tele Sensor. Hasselblad integration unlocks a wide range of photographic possibilities, including OnePlus Billion Color Solution, Natural Color Calibration by Hasselblad, & Hasselblad Portraits.

