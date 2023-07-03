Save $50 on a range of Ninja multi-function dual-basket air fryers today from $160 shipped

Amazon has now launched a new sale event featuring a series of Ninja’s dual-basket multi-function air fryer ovens, including deals matching the best this year from $160. One standout has the Ninja DZ550 Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer down at $199.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is a solid $50 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Outside of a couple very limited one-day sale events across 2023, this is matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon this year. This particularly capable solution features a pair of individual 5-quart air frying baskets to get the cookout side dishes ready in a hurry. Ninja’s built-in tech also ensures both baskets finish at the same time no matter what you might have there. This model features an included meat thermometer alongside the ability to roast, make dehydrated snacks, bake, reheat, and more. Head below for additional details and Ninja deals.

If you’re looking to upgrade your air fryer/multi-cooker with a dual-basket variant but can make do without all of the bells and whistles or the 10-quart capacity above, you’ll find a couple more affordable models marked down and waiting on this landing page. The deals start from $160 and deliver up to $50 in savings from the going rates.

Speaking of kitchen upgrades, over the weekend we spotted the first notable price drop and a subsequent Amazon all-time low on Ninja’s latest model NeverClog cold press juicer. The regularly $130 machine delivers healthy beverages all year round and there’s nothing quite like fresh-pressed juice in your summer cocktails. Check it out while it’s down at $110 shipped and then swing by our home goods hub for more.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 DualZone Smart Air Fryer features:

Eliminating back-to-back cooking like a traditional single-basket air fryer with 2 independent XL air fryer baskets. Achieve the perfect doneness, from rare to well-done, at the touch of a button with the integrated Foodi Smart Thermometer—no guesswork required. The Smart Finish feature, unlocks cooking 2 foods 2 ways that finish at the same time, or the Match Cook feature, easily copies settings across zones for full 10-qt. capacity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!