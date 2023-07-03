WORX delivers a more capable electric mower with its Nitro 80V 21-inch model at $673

We’ve seen a lot of electric lawn mower discounts go live throughout the spring and even some off-season savings back over the winter. But if you’ve needed something a bit more capable to help tame your unruly lawn and those price cuts just didn’t do it for you, Amazon is stepping in to deliver a notable price cut on the WORX Nitro 80V 21-inch electric mower. Dropping from the usual $800 going rate for the first time since March, today’s offer lands at $672.82 shipped. Those $127 in savings deliver the first offer in months and the third-best price of the year. It’s also $25 under our previous mention. This WORX electric lawn mower is said to deliver gas-like power without all of the fossil fuel usage. It comes centered around the brand’s 80V ecosystem, powering the brushless motor with four of its 5Ah Pro batteries. There’s a 21-inch cutting deck to pair with a self-propelled form-factor backed by rear wheel drive, an adjustable height to pick from seven different positions, and dual mulching or bagging capabilities. Head below for more.

If you can get away without as powerful of a mower, this electric offering from Greenworks has you covered with the same 21-inch cutting deck as the WORX option above. It arrives with a 48V power system that packs four 4Ah batteries alongside much of the same self-propelled prowess as the higher-end offering above. With its trade-offs, this one does sell for less, clocking in at $450 on Amazon right now to save you some extra cash.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live now that the weekend is on the horizon, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live as the spring savings have switch over to summer discounts.

WORX Nitro 80V 21-inch Electric Mower features:

WORX NITRO outdoor tools are engineered to provide gas-like power, performance, and run time. Brushless motor and Power Share PRO high-capacity batteries deliver power, performance, and run time. WORX Power Share PRO intelligent batteries deliver extended run times, plus heat and impact protection. Compatible with all WORX 20V, 40V and 80V tools, outdoor power and lifestyle products. Automatically adjusts performance to grass conditions for this 80V cordless lawn mower.

