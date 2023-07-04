Apple Watch Ultra return to all-time lows of $730 with $69 Alpine Loop discounts

Independence Day has arrived and with it come some all-time lows on Apple Watch Ultra wearables. This time putting Alpine Loop styles in the spotlight, each of the rugged styles drop down to $729.99 shipped with the price automatically applying at checkout. Typically fetching $799, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low with $69 in savings attached. This is also marking a return to our previous mention, which arrived only on the Ocean Band styles. So if you’re more partial to the yarn and G-hook designs here, these are the best prices yet on the unique form-factor.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design than the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over at 9to5Mac.

Apple Watch Ultra styles on sale:

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

Or instead of going with the higher-end solution, you could just bring home the latest standard wearable from Apple. Right now, as part of the July 4th savings, you can save $70 on nearly every Apple Watch Series 8 style. That includes the standard aluminum models that start from $329, as well as higher-end stylings with Milanese Loop bands and more.

That’s joined by all of the other July 4th discounts live in our Apple guide this week, too.

Apple Watch Ultra features:

Rugged and capable, built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. Up to 36 hours of battery life, plus all the Apple Watch features that help you stay healthy, safe, and connected. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Larger Digital Crown and more accessible buttons. 100m water resistance. Customizable Action button for instant physical control over a variety of functions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!