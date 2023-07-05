Philips Hue’s Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip has addressable RGB illumination at $116

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip for $115.88 shipped. Down from $180, you’re now looking at the second-best discount to date with $64 in savings attached. This is the first notable chance to save since our last mention from back in April had it at $12 more. Today’s offer then comes within $4 of the all-time low, too. As one of the more recent additions to the Philips Hue ecosystem, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale at Amazon, you can lock-in the companion Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip Extension without having to pay full price either. Down from $70, it’s now sitting at $60 to offer an extra 3 feet of length to the lead deal or your existing Gradient lightstrip for covering even more space in your smart home at $10 off.

While many of the July 4th deals from earlier in the week are still up for grabs in our smart home guide, there’s one offer that’s worth highlighting. Delivering much of the same lightstrip form-factor as the new Govee release, some of the Philips Hue Gradient strips are falling to all-time lows. Arriving with designs meant to be placed behind the TV, these addressable LED models are now 30% off and landing as low as $190.

Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip features:

Blend any of millions of colors of smart light with the Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip, whose dynamic light scenes offer a gradient of smart light for a truly unique look. Control up to 10 lights in a room with Bluetooth to set the mood instantly, or add a Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home. Shape, bend, or cut to size to fit your space, or extend the lightstrip up to 33 feet with a lightstrip extension. Pair your lightstrip with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device for hands-free help in any room, or use Apple HomeKit when paired with a Hue Bridge.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!