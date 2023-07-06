Latest model Fire HD 8 tablet just hit Black Friday pricing at $55 shipped (2023 low, Reg. $100)

Now sitting alongside the rest of the early Prime Day deals, including all-time lows on the new Echo Pop speaker and some of the latest Ring smart home gear, Amazon is now offering its latest model Fire HD 8 tablet down at $54.99 shipped. The regularly $100 tablet is not just seeing a slight drop here ahead of Prime Day either. Today’s deal is the best price of the year and the lowest we have tracked since it dropped this low during the Black Friday festivities last year. Whether you’re looking for an affordable fully-featured tablet experience or just something to supplement your existing setup – a nice couch browser, something for family members and guests, or otherwise – this is a great way to do so without breaking the bank. At 45% off the going rate you’re landing a 32GB 8-inch tablet with a hexa-core processor that’s 30% faster than the previous-generation model. Up to 13 hours of “reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go” is joined by Alexa voice commands as well. Check out our launch coverage from last September for more details and then head below.

Fire HD 8 tablet features:

Enhanced performance – Updated hexa-core processor for more responsive performance (up to 30% faster than previous gen Fire HD 8).

All day battery life – Up to 13 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on-the-go.

Stream or download your favorite shows and movies from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO. Enjoy your favorite content from Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

Fire HD 8 offers 8″ HD display and 2 GB RAM. Choose from 32GB or 64GB (up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD card). New design is thinner and lighter than previous gen. Screen made with strengthened aluminosilicate glass. As measured in tumble tests, Fire HD 8 is twice as durable as Apple iPad mini (2021).

