Microsoft set to serve up 40 FREE unreleased games for ID@Xbox Demo Fest 2023

Microsoft has now taken to the official Xbox Wire to announce the 2023 ID@Xbox Demo Fest. Much like last year’s event, the Demo Fest will be delivering a large selection of games for players to try out for FREE starting early next week. The event is designed to expose gamers to new titles they might not have otherwise heard of, give them a chance to try them out well before they are done (in some cases), and let the developers know that they think of the experience. Head below for more details.

Microsoft announces 2023 ID@Xbox Demo Fest

This year’s ID@Xbox Demo Fest will kick off on July 11, 2023, and run through until July 17. Microsoft said it will be serving up “over 40” game demos during that time directly to your Xbox Dashboard. There are a few things to keep in mind here, though; some of the game demos will be gone for good after the week is up, and many of them are in an almost beta-like state.

Here are all of the details directly from the Xbox team:

These demos will only be up on the Xbox Dashboard for a week. Some might be re-published to the Demo channel later, but many will simply disappear at the end of the week, so check them out while you can!

The developers would love to hear what you think. Hit them up on social media or through their websites. If you like the game – tell them! If you have constructive criticism, they would love to hear that too.

These “game demos” are not the norm. Typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represent an almost final version. Think of these as akin to “show floor demos” and not necessarily indicative of the final product. What that means is that you’ll get to experience these games early – some way early – which is awesome since you’ll have the chance to provide your feedback! You should also note that these games will continue to evolve and be polished as they near release.

Microsoft will announce the complete list of 40 starting on July 11, but it is teasing a few of them today. Firstly, we have Lies of P – an amazing new Soulslike inspired by the iconic Pinocchio story set in a belle epoque world I’m personally stoked for – that is already available to play right now. Then there are Sea of Stars – a classic-style RPG with modern touches – and Demonschool from Necrosoft Games – a tactical RPG with “a spooky horror vibe.”

You can get a closer look at the other tiles Microsoft is teasing for the 2023 ID@Xbox Demo Fest right here. Stay locked to 9to5Toys for more updates from the world of Xbox.

