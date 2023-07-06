LEGO debuts new 600-piece X-Men Adamantium Wolverine Claws set

The LEGO Group today is showcasing the latest addition to its lineup of nearly life-sized Marvel sets.Arriving as set number 76250, the new LEGO Wolverine’s Adamantium Claws will be launching later this fall with nearly 600 pieces.



Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Mastodon, BlueSky, Instagram, and TikTok. You can, of course, always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO Wolverine’s Adamantium Claws coming soon

Marking the third installment of the LEGO Gauntlet series, the side theme is now branching out from the MCU in order to deliver yet another iconic Marvel fist. The upcoming LEGO Wolverine’s Adamantium Claws set features the same black base that the previous models have, including the printed plaque. But aside from that, the LEGO Group is mixing things up with a far more retro design.

Inspired by 1997 X-Men series, this set sports the hero’s old school purple suit design. The three claws protrude from just behind the knuckle, meaning that this step will stand taller than the other gauntlets we’ve seen in the past. It stacks up to 596 pieces in total, too.

LEGO’s latest X-Men set launching later this year

Launching later this fall, thew new LEGO Wolverine Claws (76250) set will be arriving on August 1. It’ll retail for $69.99, which is right in line with the price of last year’s addition to the gauntlet theme.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m not so sure on what LEGO was thinking with this one. Don’t get me wrong, we’re well due for another expansion to the gauntlet series, but the overall design and execution here just isn’t doing it for me. My biggest gripe is that the claws themselves aren’t even a silver color, instead just a more basic grey. That alone would have made the set more exciting, but as it stands, things are just a little too bland for me. I am sure X-Men fans are happy to be getting some love at all, but I would have at least hoped that the LEGO Wolverine Adamantium Claws would have been as detailed as the Infinity and Nano Gauntlets of past years.

See more Will you be buying this LEGO X-Men set on day one? — TidBricks (@TidBricks) July 6, 2023

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!