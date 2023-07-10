Level’s invisible Bolt smart lock brings HomeKit to the front door at $159.50 (Reg. $200)

Amazon now offers the Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock for $159.45 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from its more recent $200 going rate, today’s offer arrives as the first notable discount in a handful of months at $40 off. This is the third-best price to date and the lowest we’ve seen since back in March. Standing out from all of the other models on the market, Level Bolt arrives as the Invisible Smart Lock thanks to its in-door design that hides all of the motorized deadbolt features out of sight. Most other offerings have large casings or housing that hang off the back of your door, but Level Bolt looks to keep the install looking as though it’s still traditional hardware. That unique design pairs with support for a variety of smart home features headlined by HomeKit integration on top of Ring, using a smartphone app, or just pulling out the old school key. We found it lived up to the novelty in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A notable add-on to expand the experience is the Level Keypad. This accessory just launched last year and arrives to bring yet another option to unlock the front door into play. The wireless form-factor can be mounted just about anywhere and sports a series of backlit keys. Our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac offers a more complete rundown of the features, as well.

Delivering a slightly different take on a HomeKit upgrade to the front door, August’s Smart Lock is on sale right now and comes bundled with a keypad in the box. This package is now $80 off the usual price tag, arriving as one of the best values to date right before Prime Day at $190. There’s also a whole guide full of notable price cuts up for grabs in our smart home guide this week, too.

Level Bolt HomeKit Smart Lock features:

Designed to deliver convenient and reliable smart security in a small, elegant design, Level Bolt is the first and only invisible smart deadbolt lock. It’s made to fit with your current hardware and housing so you can have a smart lock without adding bulky boxes or tacky keypads to your beautiful front door.

