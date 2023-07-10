Walmart+ Week now live with all-time lows on Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Xbox Series S, more

Walmart is officially launching its first-ever Walmart+ Week sale today, setting the pace for many of the summer discounts going live this week. Locking the offers behind its Walmart+ membership for the first day of the sale, early access savings are now live on everything from Samsung wearables to Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch bundles, and more. Go shop the whole sale for yourself or dive into our top picks below.

Before you even think about shopping any of the Walmart+ Week deals, it’s worth reminding you that there’s a 50% off promotion live right now for those who aren’t already enrolled in the membership. While the discounts today aren’t going to be exclusive to Walmart+ members, the offers are currently only available for them. You can wait for the discounts to go live later on in the event, but then you risk them going out of stock. And at $49 for a year, this is the best price we’ve ever seen on the membership.

Headlining all of the markdowns, Walmart is now stepping in to deliver the best prices yet on Samsung’s previous-generation wearable. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in two different styles at $174.99 shipped for the 46mm LTE model. That’s down from the usual $380 going rate while beating the competing Amazon all-time low discount by an extra $25. This is the best we’ve ever seen. Those who can get away with a smaller wearable will find the 42mm GPS style at $129. This is well below our previous mention of $169 and marking a new all-time low from its original $280 going rate.

Samsung’s now previous-generation fitness tracker arrives as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and backed by a circular rotating bezel and Wear OS. To complement its 40-hour battery life, there’s a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance which can help with the Body Composition monitoring features. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic also delivers a more premium build than usual with a stylish stainless steel case that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Other Walmart+ Week highlights:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features:

Your style. Your health. Look good and feel great with your smart, new companion, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Make a stylish statement with an iconic silhouette and stainless-steel casing, while your watch keeps you in tune with your health and pushes you to go further. Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen-level monitoring¹ that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance. Leave your phone behind while staying connected — call, text and stream music,all from your wrist with LTE connectivity.

