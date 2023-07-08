Samsung’s travel-ready rubberized T7 Shield 1TB portable SSD returns to $75 Amazon low

Update: Joining all of the models mentioned on sale down below, Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the original 500GB Samsung T7 Portable SSD down at $49.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $70 or more these days, our last mention was $60 and now the new $50 all-time low. USB 3.2 action, USB-C connectivity, gray and blue colorways (at the discounted rate), and the same 1,050MB/s as detailed below on the T7 Shield model. The 1TB version has now dropped even lower again to $69.58 shipped, a new Amazon all-time low.

Amazon is now offering the Samsung T7 Shield 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive down at $74.99 shipped in all three colorways. This model launched in April 2022 as the latest in the Samsung portable lineup at $135 shipped. Today’s offer returns it to the Amazon all-time low for the first time after a brief drop back in April of this year, coming in at well below the $110 regular price directly from Samsung. Last time we saw this low price hit, it was only on the blue model but this time around all three variants are up for grabs with a major discount. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your at-home rig or just something compact that packs away in your travel kit this summer to store content, the T7 Shield is a notable option with a water-resistant and shock-absorbing rubber shield, as the name suggests. It is otherwise very much the same as the standard T7 (that is on sale for $70 right now) outside of the slightly smaller footprint and the aforementioned ridged shell for grip and protection. Features include up to 1,050MB/s speeds, USB 3.2 Gen2 support, USB-C connectivity, and an IP65 rating to protect against water, dust, and more. Get a complete breakdown in our hands-on review and head below for more.

As we mentioned above you can cut your spending down to $70 if you don’t need the rubberized shell and smaller form-factor while still scoring the same speed specs on the standard T7. But, on that note, you can save even more with the CORSAIR EX100U 1TB Portable USB-C model. This one might not come from one of the three big storage brands, but it is still solid option that runs even faster at up to 1,600MB/s and goes for $67 shipped.

Check out the brand new golden Beetle X31 mini portable SSDs from SK hynix right here, but while we are talking summer Samsung deals, there are plenty more to scope out right now. Not only did we just spot new all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, but our Samsung hub is loaded with offers including 15W Wireless Charger with wall adapter and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 handset. Everything is waiting for you right here.

Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD features:

Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance. Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects. Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water and dust with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!