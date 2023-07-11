Airthings smart carbon dioxide air quality monitors up to 35% off for Prime Day from $120

As part of the Amazon Prime Day deals, we are now tracking some of the best prices on the Airthings smart home gear. Starting from $120 with free shipping, you’re looking at up to 35% off some of the brand’s latest radon, air quality, and carbon dioxide sensors for Prime Day 2023. Deals are now live on its latest model all-in-one sensors, including the Wave Plus and even more capable View Plus models, designed to work alongside Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT to provide real-time updates on the air your family is breathing in everyday. More specifically, the Wave Plus can measure radon, carbon dioxide (CO2), VOCs (“airborne such as kitchen gases, fumes and cleaning products”), humidity, temperature, and air pressure, while the View Plus also adds the ability to measure particulate matter alongside a customizable display and remote Wi-Fi access to the data. Both of them come along with the companion app and a simple battery operated setup that runs for as long as 2 years before they need to be switched out. Take a closer look at some of the latest models in our launch coverage and head below for all of the deals.

Airthings Prime Day 2023 deals:

Prime Day 2023 is now in full swing with a massive collection of the best deals of the year live on an equally as large range of gear. From laptops, and tablets, to smart home gear, kitchen and cooking essentials, smartphone accessories, and much more. You’ll find all of the best price drops ready and waiting in our dedicated deal hub as we work around the clock for the next 48 hours to highlight the most notable discounts.

Airthings Wave Plus features:

As radon levels fluctuate daily, continuous long-term measuring is necessary. Airthings Wave Plus measures radon accurately and reliably…Radon, Carbon Dioxide (CO2), VOCs (airborne such as kitchen gases, fumes and cleaning products), humidity, temperature and air pressure sensors allow you to gain full visibility into six key indoor air factors…Connect via Bluetooth to the Airthings App or log in to the Airthings Dashboard online for detailed insights into your air.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!