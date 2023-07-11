Amazon Prime Day in-house fashion deals are live! Save up to 30% off shorts, dresses, more

As part of its Prime Day Day 2023 deals, Amazon now offers up to 30% off its in-house fashion brands including Amazon Essentials, The Drop, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Classic-Fit Stretch Golf Shorts that are currently marked down to $19.50 shipped. That’s an Amazon all-time low and to compare, these shorts are regularly priced at $33. You can choose from several color options and the stretch-infused material is great for golf outings and beyond. Better yet, this style features a wrinkle-resistant fabric for a polished look throughout the day. Looking for more deals? Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the latest Nike Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off clearance.
Our top picks for men include:
- Classic-Fit Stretch Golf Short $20 (Orig. $33)
- Quick-Dry Golf Polo Shirt $14 (Orig. $19)
- Slim-Fit Stretch Golf Pant $21 (Orig. $30)
- Wrinkle-Resistant Flat-Front Chino Pant $17 (Orig. $25)
- Long-Sleeve Pocket Oxford Shirt $17 (Orig. $24)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress $42 (Orig. $60)
- Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal $38 (Orig. $55)
- 4-Inch Denim Shorts $21 (Orig. $30)
- 5-Inch Inseam Chino Shorts $17 (Orig. $25)
- Blake Long Blazer $52 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
