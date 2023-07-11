Amazon’s all-new Echo Show 5 3rd Gen sees first discount to $45 (Save 50%), more

Joining the Echo speaker deals that went live ahead of the Prime Day 2023 action, Amazon is now marking down an assortment of the latest Echo Show Alexa smart displays. The just-released Echo Show 5 3rd Gen is now getting in on the savings for the very first time, dropping to $44.99 shipped. It would typically set you back $90, and is now trending at 50% off. Just refreshed earlier in the spring, Amazon’s latest smart display arrives with a 5.5-inch display alongside all of the usual access to Alexa. You’ll be able to do all of the same things previous models offered, but now there’s improved sound thanks to an entirely new internal speaker system. This is also the first Echo smart display to launch with Matter from the start. That opens up a whole new world of smart home connectivity. Amazon is also applying some more sustainable construction focus to its Echo Show 3rd Gen, with 100% post-consumer recycled aluminum and recycled polyester yarn being used in the build. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Stepping up to Amazon’s flagship smart display, the latest Echo Show 15 is now trending at its best price of the year. Dropping down to $181.98 when bundled with an Alexa Remote Pro, today’s offer arrives with $98 in savings attached. It’s $3 below our previous mention, which lacked the controller, and is the best value to date.

Delivering Amazon’s largest screen-based Alexa experience yet, the new Echo Show 15 is fittingly centered around a wall-mountable 15.6-inch screen. You’ll find all of the usual hands-free voice control access for commanding smart home devices and the like, as well as some more novel features allowed by the screen form-factor. The new Visual ID feature will automatically adjust content based on who’s in the room, and the larger display now supports a refreshed widget system for showing off family reminders, photos, and much more. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look.

But if your Alexa needs can be met with a device that ditches the screen, all of Amazon’s latest Echo speakers are also now on sale for Prime Day 2023. Much like the smart displays above, these are landing at the best prices to date, including all-new debuts and more from $18.

Echo Show 5 3rd Gen features:

Set alarms and timers, sleep soundly with a relaxing playlist, start your morning with a smart home routine, see your calendar or weather clearly – all with your voice. Stream your favorite music, shows, podcasts, and more from providers like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Prime Video—now with deeper bass and clearer vocals. Includes a 5.5″ display so you can view shows, song titles, and more at a glance.

